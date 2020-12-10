The trip to Dundalk is the sort of fixture that only the Europa League could fashion together and the Irishmen will be desperate for something to smile about at the end of their tumultuous European adventure.

The plucky Irish side gave as good as they got for the opening few minutes of their tie at the Emirates, but eventually, the quality of the Premier League outfit shone through.

They could be a different kettle of fish entirely on home turf, but will certainly go into the clash as the overwhelming underdogs.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Dundalk v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Dundalk v Arsenal on TV?

Dundalk v Arsenal will take place on Thursday 10th December 2020.

Check out our Europa League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Dundalk v Arsenal will kick off at 5.55pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including Tottenham v Antwerp.

What TV channel is Dundalk v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2HD from 5.30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Dundalk v Arsenal online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Dundalk v Arsenal team news

Dundalk: The home side boast a fully-fit squad as they get ready to host the Gunners.

Top scorer Patrick Hoban will be hoping to cause Mikel Arteta's defence a few problems.

Arsenal: Arteta has not been shy to shuffle his pack in Europe and the trip to Ireland will be no different.

Expect a largely changed side even from that which beat Rapid Vienna last week.

Our prediction: Dundalk v Arsenal

Arsenal's dire domestic form simply hasn't translated on the European front and they will be hopeful of rounding out the group stages with a perfect record.

Arteta's fringe players will still need to be at their best as they attempt to force their way into the Spaniard's plans for the upcoming festive season.

Dundalk will undoubtedly show a lot of fight but you can't help but feel that it simply won't be enough.

Our prediction: Dundalk 0-2 Arsenal

