There is some recent history between the sides, however, as both played in the Scottish Championship between 2014 and 2016, although Rangers emerged as winners in all eight league meetings, as well as a cup clash.

Dumbarton, who came out on top in a nine-goal thriller with Annan Athletic in the third round of this season's Scottish Cup, head into the clash in poor form - as they are winless from their last four fixtures.

Rangers, meanwhile, have been gearing up for the second half of the season with a warm-weather training camp in La Manga, where they lost to Hertha Berlin and drew with FC Copenhagen in friendly matches.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Dumbarton v Rangers on TV and online.

When is Dumbarton v Rangers?

Dumbarton v Rangers will take place on Saturday 20th January 2024.

Dumbarton v Rangers kick-off time

Dumbarton v Rangers will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Dumbarton v Rangers on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports, from 5pm. Viaplay Sports can be added to new and existed Virgin Media and Sky TV packages with a monthly or annual subscription.

How to live stream Dumbarton v Rangers online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Dumbarton v Rangers on radio

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK but you can hear score updates on BBC Radio Scotland, which is available on DAB radio, FM 92.5–94.7, and AM 810 kHz or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio Scotland online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

