Everton last crashed out in round two of this competition in 2002 and, coupled with the gulf in class between the two clubs, will be expected to progress.

Doncaster have already been responsible for one giant-killing in this season's Carabao Cup, however, by beating Championship side Hull City on their turf thanks to George Miller's brace.

That has been the high point in the early weeks of the season for Rovers, who are struggling at the wrong end of the League Two table, and manager Grant McCann will be eager to see his side emerge from this televised tie with credit.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Doncaster v Everton on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Doncaster v Everton?

Doncaster v Everton will take place on Wednesday 30th August 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Doncaster v Everton kick-off time

Doncaster v Everton will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Doncaster v Everton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Doncaster v Everton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Doncaster v Everton on radio

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Doncaster v Everton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Doncaster (TBC) Draw (TBC) Everton (TBC)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now.