What channel is Denmark v Finland Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Denmark are dark horses to win Euro 2020 this summer after a stellar run of form in recent months that has seen them beat the likes of England and Austria, and push Belgium over 90 minutes.

Advertisement

Boss Kasper Hjulmand has put together an exciting squad full of young attacking talent and anchored by Premier League’s names Andreas Christiansen and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

With Belgium the clear favourites to win all three of their Euro 2020 fixtures in Group B, victory over Finland is a must if the Danes are to pinch that second automatic spot into the knockout stages, which is also being coveted by Russia.

These nations first met on the football field in 1970 and Finland boast just one win from 20 previous fixtures against the Danes. Finland are rated as one of the far outsiders to win the tournament this year and come into the tie having recently lost to Wales, Sweden and Switzerland.

Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium will host at least 11,200 spectators for this game, meaning there will likely be a partisan home crowd in the capital to welcome Hjulmand’s troops onto the field.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Denmark v Finland on TV and online.

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Denmark v Finland on TV?

Denmark v Finland will take place on Saturday 12th June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

Denmark v Finland will kick off at 5pm.

Games throughout the group stage will kick off at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm in UK time, while the knockout rounds will occupy the latter two time slots.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Denmark v Finland on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 4:45pm.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Denmark v Finland online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Denmark v Finland team news

Denmark: Hjulmand enjoys a very steady 4-3-3 system based on Højbjerg sitting in front of the defence and Thomas Delaney and Christian Eriksen moving forward to join the attack.

Jonas Wind should start up front, while the defence of Joakim Mæhle, Christensen, Simon Kjær and Daniel Wass – with Kasper Schmeichel in goal – effectively picks itself.

Finland: The Fins have had plenty of success playing three in defence lately and Juhani Ojala should sit in the centre, with Robert Ivanov on the right and potentially Daniel O’Shaughnessy on the left.

Star striker Teemu Pukki and midfielder Glen Kamara are the two big names in this squad. Don’t be surprised to see a 3-5-2 formation set out in Parken.

Denmark v Finland odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Denmark (9/20) Draw (10/3) Finland (6/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Denmark v Finland

Finland have stood up well against ‘bigger’ nations of late but without earning much in terms of results – and this could well be the same outcome here on Saturday.

For while the likes of Pukki can create magic out of thin air, Denmark should have the defensive solidity and midfield muscle to wrestle command of this game from the start.

Don’t be surprised if Eriksen runs the show and sets up Wind and Yussuf Poulsen for scoring chances. The Danes should be all set to claim three points.

Our prediction: Denmark 2-0 Finland (6/1 at bet365)

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Euro 2020 fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.