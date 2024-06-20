England will guarantee a top-two finish in the group if they claim all three points against Denmark, and Gareth Southgate is likely to keep faith with the XI that started against Serbia in an effort to build consistency.

The Danes were held to a disappointing draw in their opening match against Slovenia as Erik Janža's late effort cancelled out Christian Eriksen's first-half goal, and they will need a positive result to boost their chances of reaching the knockout stages.

Kasper Hjulmand's side is packed with experience and quality, but England have fond memories of facing Denmark after an extra-time victory when the two nations last met in the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details for how to watch Denmark v England on TV and online.

When is Denmark v England?

Denmark v England will take place on Thursday 20th June 2024.

Denmark v England kick-off time

Denmark v England will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Denmark v England on?

Denmark v England will be shown live on BBC One with live coverage from 4pm.

How to live stream Denmark v England online

You can also live stream Denmark v England online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Denmark v England on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Denmark v England odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Denmark (9/2) Draw (5/2) England (7/10)*

Bet Boost: England win, both teams to score, Harry Kane to score anytime – 11/2 6/1

Bet Boosts are only available to new and eligible customers, and are subject to availability.

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

