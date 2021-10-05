What channel is Czech Republic v Wales World Cup qualifier on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Wales are still in the mix for a place at Qatar 2022 when the World Cup qualifiers on TV come back around this week, starting with a clash against Czech Republic.

Two draws and a victory during the last break have put the Welsh in the frame for second place behind a rampant Belgium side who won’t be caught.

However, Wales’ draws came against Finland and Estonia. In context, boss Robert Page will rue missed chances to seize wins in those fixtures.

Lack of victories in those encounters has shifted the pressure onto this much tougher affair with Czech Republic. Defeat for Wales would put them three points behind their opponents in Group E, though with a game in hand.

The Czechs were hammered by Belgium in a 3-0 defeat last time out in their World Cup qualifying campaign, while they were also defeated by Wales in their reverse fixture after star man Patrik Schick was sent off.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Czech Republic v Wales on TV and online.

When is Czech Republic v Wales on TV?

Czech Republic v Wales will take place on Friday 8th October 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Czech Republic v Wales will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous World Cup qualifiers and international friendlies going on this week, and you can check out all of the home nations’ fixtures on our live football on TV guide.

What TV channel is Czech Republic v Wales on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

You can also tune in to Welsh-language channel S4C for live coverage.

How to live stream Czech Republic v Wales online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Czech Republic v Wales team news

Czech Republic predicted XI: TBC

Wales predicted XI: TBC

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Czech Republic v Wales odds

Our prediction: Czech Republic v Wales

On paper, this one leans in favour of the Czechs despite their less-than stellar campaign so far.

They performed superbly at Euro 2020 to reach the quarter-finals and boast star quality throughout the spine of the team in the shape of Schick and West Ham duo Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal.

On home soil, with a strong incentive to win the game, Czech Republic should be able to fend off a relatively toothless Wales side who failed to score against far lesser opponents.

Our prediction: Czech Republic 1-0 Wales (9/2 at bet365).

