Interim Wolves boss Steve Davis steered the Molineux outfit to just their second victory of the campaign on Saturday as Ruben Neves's penalty proved the difference in a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Crystal Palace host Wolves in the second and final game of Tuesday evening's Premier League TV schedule , with the visitors hoping to win back-to-back matches for the first time all season.

Wolves remain the lowest scorers in the division with just four goals from 10 Premier League games in 2022/23 - and have won just one point on the road all season.

Statistically, Selhurst Park hasn't been quite the happy hunting ground it usually is for Crystal Palace, who have seven points from five home games this term, but Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea were all troubled during their visits.

The goalless draw away at struggling Leicester City in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off will have felt like a missed opportunity to many, but Tuesday evening's game under the lights in south London offers Patrick Vieira's side a fantastic opportunity to make up for it.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Wolves?

Crystal Palace v Wolves will take place on Tuesday 18th October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v Wolves will kick off at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Wolves on?

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 7pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon Prime offers a 30-day free trial, which means you can also watch All or Nothing: Juventus and Rooney as well as all the Premier League action and the popular All or Nothing: Arsenal series.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Wolves online

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also watch via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Crystal Palace v Wolves team news

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze; Olise, Edouard, Zaha.

Wolves predicted XI: Sa; Jonny, Kilman, Toti, Ait-Nouri; Neves, Moutinho; Traore, Nunes, Podence; Hee-chan.

Crystal Palace v Wolves odds

In working partnership with the RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Crystal Palace (6/5) Draw (11/5) Wolves (12/5)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace v Wolves

Returning to Selhurst Park could be just the boost that Crystal Palace need after their stalemate at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts will go into this game as favourites and should be confident of coming out on top given Wolves' poor away record this term.

Two games in four days may well be too many for Diego Costa, which should mean that Hwang Hee-chan gets another chance to stake his claim and bag a first goal of the season.

A clean sheet against Nottingham Forest was a step in the right direction for Wolves, who had conceded eight goals in their three previous matches, but they'll know that the final third remains the problem area – particularly on the road where they've scored just once in their five away games so far.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 2-0 Wolves (10/1 at bet365)

