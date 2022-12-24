The Eagles recovered from a challenging start to the campaign by stringing together a run of four wins from six games before losing to Nottingham Forest in their final game before the World Cup break.

Crystal Palace welcome London rivals Fulham to Selhurst Park as they look to continue their progression up the Premier League table.

Patrick Vieira's team have done most of their good work in front of their passionate home crowd, although the return to domestic action sees them face one of the season's surprise packages.

Fulham confounded their critics to claim 19 points from 15 games as they went into the break sitting a lofty ninth in the league.

The Whites look good to finally shed their yo-yo tag as Marco Silva has got his team firing, although three games without a win means the pressure is slowly building to ensure their promising start doesn't peter out.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Fulham on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Fulham?

Crystal Palace v Fulham will take place on Monday 26th December 2022.

Crystal Palace v Fulham kick-off time

Crystal Palace v Fulham will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Fulham on?

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 2:30pm.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Fulham online

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Crystal Palace v Fulham referee

The referee for Crystal Palace v Fulham has been confirmed as Andy Madley.

Crystal Palace v Fulham team news

Crystal Palace predicted line-up: Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guess, Mitchell; Doucoure, Schlupp, Olise; Eze, Zaha, Ayew

Fulham predicted line-up: Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Mitrovic

Crystal Palace v Fulham odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Crystal Palace (1/1) Draw (11/4) Fulham (12/5)*

Crystal Palace v Fulham prediction

