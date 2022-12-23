Palace have won three of their last five games, however, they suffered a disappointing defeat at Nottingham Forest before the World Cup break.

Crystal Palace and Fulham face off on Boxing Day in the Premier League with both sides level on 19 points. The Eagles are 11th in the league, while Fulham are ninth heading into the Selhurst Park showdown.

Patrick Vieira will demand more from his side and he'll be confident of getting a result having worked with his squad for the last few weeks.

Fulham's form dipped slightly before the break, with Marco Silva's men failing to beat Everton at home before losing against Manchester City and Manchester United.

They'll be hopeful their main attacking threat Aleksandar Mitrovic is raring to go against Palace. The Serbian will be desperate to add to his season tally of nine Premier League goals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Fulham on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best football players in the world 2022 | Best players in the Premier League 2022

When is Crystal Palace v Fulham?

Crystal Palace v Fulham will kick off at 3pm on Monday 26th December 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Crystal Palace v Fulham team news

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Olise, Doucoure, Schlupp; Ayew, Eze, Zaha.

Fulham predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; Wilson, Pereira, Willian; Mitrovic.

Crystal Palace v Fulham prediction

We could see a tightly contested affair between Crystal Palace and Fulham, who look evenly matched.

The game could be decided by a moment of quality from the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Wilfried Zaha at Selhurst Park.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Fulham (13/2 at bet365)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Crystal Palace v Fulham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Crystal Palace (1/1) Draw (11/4) Fulham (12/5)*

For all the latest odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.