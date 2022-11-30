Two of Croatia, Belgium and Morocco – who face the already eliminated Canada in the other game – will get out of the group.

Belgium must beat Croatia in their final Group F game on Thursday for Kevin De Bruyne and co. to reach the knockout stages in Qatar.

Croatia, meanwhile, are under no pressure to win as a draw will be good enough to book their place in the last 16.

Zlatko Dalic's men come into this one on the back of their 4-1 demolition of Canada, with Andrej Kramaric netting twice.

Belgium lost 2-0 against Morocco last time out thanks to two late goals from Romain Saiss and Zakaria Aboukhlal.

When is Croatia v Belgium?

Croatia v Belgium will kick off at 3pm on Thursday 1st December 2022.

Croatia v Belgium team news

Croatia predicted line-up: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Kramaric, Livaja, Perisic.

Belgium predicted line-up: Courtois; Meunier; Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Castagne; Tielemans, Witsel; Carrasco, De Bruyne, E. Hazard; Batshuayi.

Croatia v Belgium prediction

Croatia will likely sit back and make it hard for Belgium to break them down and the game plan will be to hit them on the counter attack.

There will come a point when Belgium need to chuck bodies forward if they're not winning and that could leave space for Croatia to exploit.

We're expecting both teams to score but Croatia could net a late winner to secure top spot in Group F.

Our prediction: Croatia 2-1 Belgium (10/1 at bet365)

Croatia v Belgium odds

bet365 odds: Croatia (13/8) Draw (12/5) Belgium (13/8)*

