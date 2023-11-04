Lee Bell's side have been particularly impressive at home in 2023/24, and will be keen to make the most of that as they look to cause an upset against Derby at the Mornflake Stadium on Sunday.

Pressure had been building on Paul Warne, as Derby have failed to live up to the billing of pre-season promotion favourites, sitting seventh in League One after 15 games, but that has eased thanks to a 4-0 midweek win against Northampton and the news that he has the full backing of the club chiefs.

Parts of the fanbase are unconvinced, though, and an FA Cup run could be just what he needs to win them back over.

When is Crewe v Derby?

Crewe v Derby will take place on Sunday 5th November 2023.

Crewe v Derby kick-off time

Crewe v Derby will kick off at 2:45pm.

What TV channel is Crewe v Derby on?

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available on ITVX.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Crewe v Derby online

You can live stream the match via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Crewe v Derby on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Stoke and BBC Radio Derby.

BBC Radio Stoke and BBC Radio Derby are available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Stoke and BBC Radio Derby online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Crewe v Derby odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Crewe (10/3) Draw (5/2) Derby (5/6)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

