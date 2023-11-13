Scott Fraser put Charlton ahead after just nine minutes, but Lucas Ness's own goal in the 48th minute saw Cray Valley force a replay, with many feeling the non-league side deserved to go through to the second round.

Charlton, who are over 100 places above Cray Valley in the football pyramid, are 11th in League One after 16 games - and they'll be desperate to avoid the potential embarrassment of being knocked out of the FA Cup by a non-league side.

They've been hit and miss this season, with Michael Appleton's men winning six, drawing four and losing six of their league matches. However, they still only find themselves five points off the top six.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Cray Valley Paper Mills v Charlton on TV and online.

When is Cray Valley Paper Mills v Charlton?

Cray Valley Paper Mills v Charlton will take place on Wednesday 15th November 2023.

Cray Valley Paper Mills v Charlton kick-off time

Cray Valley Paper Mills v Charlton will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Cray Valley Paper Mills v Charlton on?

Cray Valley Paper Mills v Charlton will be shown live on BBC Two, with coverage starting at 7:30pm.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on the Cray Valley Paper Mills and Charlton official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Cray Valley Paper Mills v Charlton online

You can also live stream the Cray Valley Paper Mills v Charlton game online via iPlayer.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Cray Valley Paper Mills v Charlton odds

