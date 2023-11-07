Ten Hag's men are in a tough period, but they secured a crucial 1-0 victory at Fulham on Saturday, with Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes netting the winner with his 91st-minute strike.

United find themselves in eighth place in the Premier League, and they'll be well aware they need a win in Copenhagen if they are to have any chance of getting out of their Champions League group.

Copenhagen, who are top of the Danish Superliga, have impressed in all of their Champions League games this season, as they almost held Bayern Munich and United to draws.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Copenhagen v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Copenhagen v Man Utd?

Copenhagen v Man Utd will take place on Wednesday 8th November 2023.

Copenhagen v Man Utd kick-off time

Copenhagen v Man Utd will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Copenhagen v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Copenhagen v Man Utd online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Copenhagen v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Copenhagen v Man Utd odds

