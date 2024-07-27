What channel is Columbus Crew v Aston Villa friendly match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Columbus Crew v Aston Villa in their friendly, including TV channel, live stream coverage and kick-off time.
Aston Villa's pre-season campaign continues in the early hours of Sunday morning, as Unai Emery's side face MLS outfit Columbus Crew in Ohio, USA.
It's shaping up to be a huge season for Villa, who are playing Champions League football for the first time since 1983, in what was then called the European Cup.
Emery has been allowed to splash the cash after Villa finished fourth in the Premier League last season, with the Villans spending over £100 million on eight new arrivals, including Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen and Ross Barkley.
Villa, who have won both of their pre-season games against Walsall and Spartak Trnava 3-0, also sold Douglas Luiz to Juventus to balance the books, while Moussa Diaby, who only joined last summer, has joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.
Columbus Crew are in the middle of their MLS season and they've impressed so far, with Wilfried Nancy's side currently third in the Eastern Conference.
They boast two games in hand on their rivals, and they can go to within four points of Inter Miami at the top of the east if they win both of them.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Columbus Crew v Aston Villa on TV and online.
When is Columbus Crew v Aston Villa?
Columbus Crew v Aston Villa will take place on Sunday 28th July 2024.
Columbus Crew v Aston Villa kick-off time
Columbus Crew v Aston Villa will kick off at 1am.
What TV channel is Columbus Crew v Aston Villa on?
You can watch the game live on Villa TV.
How to live stream Columbus Crew v Aston Villa online
The game will be streamed on Villa TV, but you can also check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.
