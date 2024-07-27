Emery has been allowed to splash the cash after Villa finished fourth in the Premier League last season, with the Villans spending over £100 million on eight new arrivals, including Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen and Ross Barkley.

Villa, who have won both of their pre-season games against Walsall and Spartak Trnava 3-0, also sold Douglas Luiz to Juventus to balance the books, while Moussa Diaby, who only joined last summer, has joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

Columbus Crew are in the middle of their MLS season and they've impressed so far, with Wilfried Nancy's side currently third in the Eastern Conference.

More like this

They boast two games in hand on their rivals, and they can go to within four points of Inter Miami at the top of the east if they win both of them.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Columbus Crew v Aston Villa on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Columbus Crew v Aston Villa?

Columbus Crew v Aston Villa will take place on Sunday 28th July 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Columbus Crew v Aston Villa kick-off time

Columbus Crew v Aston Villa will kick off at 1am.

What TV channel is Columbus Crew v Aston Villa on?

You can watch the game live on Villa TV.

How to live stream Columbus Crew v Aston Villa online

The game will be streamed on Villa TV, but you can also check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.