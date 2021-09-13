What channel is Club Brugge v PSG Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

PSG’s superstars are ready to be unleashed as Lionel Messi gears up for his very first Champions League encounter for a team not named FC Barcelona.

Advertisement

The Argentine superstar has won UEFA’s showpiece tournament four times in his career yet the trophy remains an elusive dream for PSG. They will hope he can provide the key to success in 2021/22.

Messi is expected to start alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for the first time as a trio this week, a tantalising prospect for fans across the globe and a daunting one for Club Brugge, the first team to potentially face their wrath.

PSG have started the season in expectedly terrific form with five wins out of five and 16 goals to their name. Messi has played just 24 minutes for his new team so far but enjoyed a fruitful international break with Argentina.

Club Brugge head into this one as rank outsiders despite leading the Belgian Pro League after seven games. However, while they have carved their way into top spot, Brugge were dealt a stunning defeat at the end of August as they were crushed 6-1 by Gent, who would be second-bottom if not for that result.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Club Brugge v PSG on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

Check out more features: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Club Brugge v PSG?

Club Brugge v PSG will take place on Wednesday 15th September 2021.

Check out how to watch Champions League football and our live football on TV guide for more times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Club Brugge v PSG will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Liverpool v AC Milan.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Club Brugge v PSG on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport ESPN from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Club Brugge v PSG online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Club Brugge v PSG team news

Club Brugge predicted XI: Mignolet; Mata, Hendry, Nsoki, Sobol; Vormer, Alvarez, Vanaken; Sowah, De Ketelaere, Lang.

PSG predicted XI: Navas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo; Wijnaldum, Danilo, Paredes; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar.

Club Brugge v PSG odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Club Brugge (12/1) Draw (6/1) PSG (1/5)*

For all the latest Champions League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Club Brugge v PSG

Don’t expect wonders from PSG so soon into their new era, even though they will no doubt end up tearing teams to shreds by the end of 2021/22.

Messi may take a little time to slot into entirely fresh surroundings, while Mbappe must settle into the new world whereby he isn’t the brightest light in Paris.

That being said, PSG have too much talent in their XI to lose out here. The performance may not be perfect, it may not be a perfect symphony, but expect Pochettino to extract the right tune from his men on the night.

Our prediction: Club Brugge 0-2 PSG (6/1 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.