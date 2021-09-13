What channel is Chelsea v Zenit Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea begin the defence of their Champions League title when they take on Zenit St Petersburg at Stamford Bridge live on TV this week.

The Blues toppled Manchester City in last year’s final thanks to a sole strike from Kai Havertz to secure the iconic trophy and mark a highly successful start to life in west London for boss Thomas Tuchel.

A summer spree saw Chelsea bring Romelu Lukaku back to the Bridge and the investment in their former young prodigy is already paying dividends following a goal against Arsenal and a brace versus Aston Villa.

Tuchel will hope the added presence of Lukaku can steer Chelsea to greater consistency and a more sustained flow of trophies into the club.

Russian giants Zenit lead their domestic league after seven games with five wins and zero defeats to their name, proving they can’t be written off entirely in this one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Zenit on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Zenit?

Chelsea v Zenit will take place on Tuesday 14th September 2021.

Check out how to watch Champions League football and our live football on TV guide for more times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Zenit will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Liverpool v AC Milan.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Zenit on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Chelsea v Zenit online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Chelsea v Zenit team news

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Havertz; Lukaku.

Zenit predicted XI: Kritsyuk; Sutormin, Lovren, Rakitskiy, Santos; Erokhin, Kuzyaev, Claudinho, Malcom; Dzyuba, Azmoun.

Chelsea v Zenit odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (2/11) Draw (6/1) Zenit (16/1)*

For all the latest Champions League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Chelsea v Zenit

Chelsea are among the favourites to win the Champions League after proving their might in one-off knockout games under Tuchel last term.

The Blues have increased their firepower immensely with Lukaku at the helm, and he should be able to provide a killer instinct to convert off-day draws into wins.

Zenit won’t roll over, but Chelsea’s quality should shine through here and their resilient back line is unlikely to spring a leak.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Zenit (9/2 at bet365)

