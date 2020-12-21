Frank Lampard will go up against the team he started his career with and expect a big performance from the likes of Timo Werner and his attacking supporting cast.

West Ham have exceeded all expectations in 2020/21 so far and sit just one point behind Chelsea in mid-table.

David Moyes' men have found some defensive stability this term and will hope to continue to frustrate opponents while also finding the net for themselves.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v West Ham on TV?

Chelsea v West Ham will take place on Monday 21st December 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v West Ham will kick off at 8pm.

There are two Premier League games taking place tonight including Burnley v Wolves, which kicks off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Chelsea v West Ham online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Chelsea v West Ham team news

Chelsea: Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi are both expected to return to the matchday squad but neither is expected to start.

Reece James has a knee issue that could keep him out of the clash as a precaution, meaning Cesar Azpilicueta could enter the fray.

West Ham: Arthur Masuaku is the only nailed-on absentee for the Hammers, though Aaron Cresswell, Fabian Balbuena, Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen have all picked up knocks and look set to miss out.

Said Benrahma is set for a start in the N0.10 slot behind Sebastien Haller while Robert Snodgrass could get the nod to start if Bowen doesn't make it.

Our prediction: Chelsea v West Ham

West Ham could be without the spine of their team if Cresswell, Bowen and Antonio miss out, making their task a tricky one.

Chelsea have some attacking problems with Olivier Giroud picking up the slack with Timo Werner and Kai Havertz struggling to find form in the Premier League.

The Blues need Christian Pulisic back to his best as well if they are to keep pace with a highly-competitive top half of the table.

Our prediction: Chelsea 1-1 West Ham

