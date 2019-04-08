Yet, despite mid-season jitters and new signing Gonzalo Higuain struggling to deliver the goals his reputation promised, Chelsea remain firmly in the battle for a top four place.

Manchester United, Arsenal and free-falling Tottenham are contesting with Chelsea for two Champions League spots between them with Liverpool and Manchester City unassailable at the summit.

In east London, it’s tough to work out whether West Ham have been impressive or not this term.

More like this

They enjoyed a major transfer splurge last summer but have been riddled with severe injury problems since August and have experienced a rollercoaster of results throughout the season.

Both teams will be gunning for a victory to end the season on a high with pride and places still up for grabs.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Chelsea v West Ham game on TV and online.

What time is the Chelsea v West Ham game?

Chelsea v West Ham will kick off at 8:00pm on Monday 8th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Chelsea v West Ham

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels from 7:00pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

How to watch Chelsea v West Ham in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Neither side has been predictable in recent games, weeks and months.

The reality is that either side could very feasibly leave Stamford Bridge with a heavy win and all three points.

However, the sheer class of Eden Hazard is likely to tip the scales in favour of the hosts once again.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 West Ham

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.