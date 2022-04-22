The two London clubs have shared some enthralling encounters in the past, not least the Hammers' 3-2 victory in December.

Chelsea and West Ham United renew their rivalry on Sunday as part of this weekend's Premier League TV schedule .

The Blues will want to use the game to get some revenge and bounce back after their 4-2 defeat at the hands of Arsenal on Wednesday night.

Another defeat could put Chelsea's top four place under threat while West Ham can surely wave goodbye to their hopes of catching Tottenham should they fail to win on Sunday.

David Moyes will have one eye on the first leg of Thursday's Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt but he'll want to ensure that Hammers fans retain the bragging rights.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v West Ham?

Chelsea v West Ham will take place on Sunday 24th April 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v West Ham will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Man Utd.

What TV channel is Chelsea v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm.

How to live stream Chelsea v West Ham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Chelsea v West Ham team news

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; James, Silva, Chalobah; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Mount; Havertz, Werner

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Johnson, Dawson, Rice, Cresswell; Soucek, Fornals; Bowen, Lanzini, Benrahma; Antonio

Chelsea v West Ham odds

Our prediction: Chelsea v West Ham

West Ham's defensive crisis is a real concern and the absences of Issa Diop, Angelo Ogbonna, and Kurt Zouma may mean that Declan Rice has to play as a centre-back.

That in turn weakens the Hammers midfield and may hand the advantage to Chelsea in this one.

The Blues were well below standard in their 4-2 defeat to Arsenal but it wouldn't be a surprise to see them bounce back with a win on Sunday.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-1 West Ham (17/2 at bet365)

