The Italian boss won the Premier League title with the Blues but he left under a cloud following reports of discontent among senior players and a nose-dive in form.

Antonio Conte returns to Stamford Bridge and can expect to receive a fiery welcome as his Tottenham side face Chelsea in a tantalising battle live on Sky Sports.

Tottenham are flying under his leadership and Steven Bergwijn's outrageous brace in the final minute of injury time against Leicester during the week will have worked wonders for confidence among the squad and fans.

That same feel-good factor appears to be missing at Chelsea right now following an abject run of form that has seen the Blues win just one of their last seven Premier League games.

Thomas Tuchel is under pressure to make mega-money signing Romelu Lukaku tick in his system, while injuries to Ben Chilwell and Reece James have hampered their season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Tottenham?

Chelsea v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 23rd January 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Tottenham will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Crystal Palace v Liverpool.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4:15pm.

How to live stream Chelsea v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Chelsea v Tottenham team news

Chelsea predicted XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Alonso; Ziyech, Kante, Jorginho, Mount; Werner, Lukaku

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Tanganga, Sanchez, Davies; Royal, Skipp, Winks, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Kane, Moura

Chelsea v Tottenham odds

Our prediction: Chelsea v Tottenham

Conte is yet to lose a Premier League game in charge of Tottenham and Chelsea don't look like a side capable of ending that impressive streak.

With their full-backs out and strikers misfiring, it's hard to make a case for Chelsea in this one. N'Golo Kante and Jorginho will solidify the midfield, they won't get overrun, but do they have the spark to win games like this one?

Spurs' players will be licking their lips going into this one. Harry Kane is gathering momentum each week while his supporting cast are chipping in with crucial goals.

Our prediction: Chelsea 1-2 Tottenham (16/1 at bet365)

