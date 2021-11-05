What channel is Chelsea v Burnley Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea can extend their lead at the top of the Premier League tree with a good result against Burnley at Stamford Bridge this weekend.

Advertisement

The Blues has racked up four wins from their last four despite lacking the sizeable presence of Romelu Lukaku up front.

Thomas Tuchel will be delighted with his team’s defensive stability having conceded just one goal in their last six matches across all competitions.

However, Burnley won’t be a simple opponent to overcome following their annual late start to the Premier League campaign.

The Clarets are traditionally slow starters, but just one defeat in five games shows signs of improvements while they won their first Premier League game of the season last time out with a 3-1 triumph over Brentford.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Burnley on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Chelsea v Burnley?

Chelsea v Burnley will take place on Sunday 7th November 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Burnley will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including West Ham v Liverpool on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Burnley on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Chelsea v Burnley online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

Chelsea v Burnley team news

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell; Ziyech, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi

Burnley predicted XI: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil; Wood, Cornet

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Chelsea v Burnley odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (1/4) Draw (5/1) Burnley (11/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Chelsea v Burnley

Do not write Burnley off entirely from this one. They are outsiders, underdogs and face a mountainous task, but there is hope once again at Turf Moor.

Maxwell Cornet has been in sparkling form since his summer switch, while Chris Wood feels primed to enter his usual hot-streak.

Chelsea are most likely to win given the sheer quality that runs right throughout their squad, even in the face of injuries, but Burnley will put up a stern test.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Burnley (9/1 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.