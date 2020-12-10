With third place Sparta Prague already out of reach, the Scots will be desperate to avoid going winless in the group.

There is some hope for the wounded Scots as their solitary point came in the reverse fixture in France.

The visitors, however, have their sites set on top spot and will not be in the mood to repeat that 2-2 draw.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Lille on TV and online.

When is Celtic v Lille on TV?

Celtic v Lille will take place on Thursday 10th December 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Celtic v Lille will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including Tottenham v Antwerp.

What TV channel is Celtic v Lille on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 HD from 8pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Celtic v Lille online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Celtic v Lille team news

Celtic: Celtic look to have pulled up well following another frustrating draw over the weekend.

The Scots will likely select their strongest side for the visit from the group leaders.

Lille: Zeki Çelik and Renato Sanches remain unavailable for the visitors.

Top-scorer Burak Yilmaz will be hoping to continue his electric form in front of goal and will surely lead the line for the French outfit.

Our prediction: Celtic v Lille

It is difficult to see anything but a Lille win in this clash.

The French side are second in Ligue 1 and will be hoping to pip Italian giants AC Milan to top spot in Group H.

Celtic will certainly make a fist of it at home, but their abysmal run of form looks set to continue.

Our prediction: Celtic 1-2 Lille

