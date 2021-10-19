What channel is Celtic v Ferencvaros Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Celtic face a crucial moment in their Europa League fixtures on TV with a big performance required against Ferencvaros at Parkhead.

The Bhoys have been humbled by Bayer Leverkusen and Real Betis so far, sending them to the bottom of Group G.

Ferencvaros have suffered the same results but sit just in front of Celtic based on goal difference heading into this one.

Boss Ange Postecoglou will be determined for his men to keep their cool despite knowing that a defeat would virtually extinguish realistic hopes of progression at the halfway stage.

Celtic have improved their Scottish Premiership form recently with a three-game unbeaten streak lifting them to just four points shy of table-toppers Rangers.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Ferencvaros on TV and online.

When is Celtic v Ferencvaros?

Celtic v Ferencvaros will take place on Tuesday 19th October 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Celtic v Ferencvaros will kick off at 3:30pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week, plus Vitesse v Tottenham in the Europa Conference League.

What TV channel is Celtic v Ferencvaros on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 3pm.

How to live stream Celtic v Ferencvaros online

Celtic v Ferencvaros team news

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Montgomery; McGregor, Turnbull; Abada, Rogic, Jota; Furuhashi

Ferencvaros predicted XI: Dibusz; Blazic, S Mmaee, Botka; Wingo, Laidouni, Vecsei, Civic; Nguen, R Mmaee, Uzuni

Celtic v Ferencvaros odds

Our prediction: Celtic v Ferencvaros

Celtic have been sketchy in 2021/22 so far with little in the way of consistency.

Back-to-back victories away to Aberdeen and Motherwell will have built some degree of confidence among the squad and they must channel that to triumph here.

With the greatest of respect to Ferencvaros, if Celtic don’t win here, they wouldn’t be worthy of a run into the knockout rounds.

Our prediction: Celtic 1-0 Ferencvaros (7/1 at bet365)

