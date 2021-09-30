What channel is Celtic v Bayer Leverkusen Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Celtic will look to shelve their current Scottish Premiership woes and focus on their Europa League fixtures on TV, though life won’t get any easier against German giants Bayer Leverkusen.

The Bhoys have won just one of their last four league games and they sit sixth in the table, looking up at Dundee United, Motherwell, Hearts, Hibernian and, of course, Rangers in top spot.

Boss Ange Postecoglou will be determined to bring confidence back to his players and fans in the stands but this evening’s encounter could prove to be a chastening evening for the Scottish giants.

Bayer Leverkusen are a team with plenty of Champions League experience in recent years and are the hot favourites to win Group G.

Leverkusen defeated Ferencvaros in their opening clash while Celtic narrowly lost 4-3 to Real Betis following a valiantly display and close encounter in Seville.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Bayer Leverkusen on TV and online.

When is Celtic v Bayer Leverkusen?

Celtic v Bayer Leverkusen will take place on Thursday 30th September 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Celtic v Bayer Leverkusen will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week, plus Tottenham v Mura in the Europa Conference League.

What TV channel is Celtic v Bayer Leverkusen on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:45pm.

How to live stream Celtic v Bayer Leverkusen online

Celtic v Bayer Leverkusen team news

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Juranovic; Rogic, McCarthy, Turnbull; Abada, Ajeti, Jota

Bayer Leverkusen predicted XI: Hradecky; Frimpong, Kossounou, Tah, Bakker; Demirbay, Andrich; Bellarabi, Wirtz, Diaby; Schick

Celtic v Bayer Leverkusen odds

Our prediction: Celtic v Bayer Leverkusen

We’re not saying this is a done deal, but it would be a shock to see any other result than a Leverkusen victory in this one.

The Germans would defeat most teams in the Europa League group stages, so it wouldn’t be a source of shame for Celtic if the expected result comes to pass.

However, there is pressure on the Celtic players to dig deep and produce a big performance in front of a home crowd that will still demand maximum effort in every game. Any shards of hope, any rays of light, would be appreciated by the hosts’ faithful.

Our prediction: Celtic 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen (10/1 at bet365)

