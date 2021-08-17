What channel is Celtic v AZ Alkmaar Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Celtic continue their Europa League qualifying campaign with a testing visit from AZ Alkmaar to Celtic Park this week.

The Bhoys confidently swept aside Jablonec 7-2 on aggregate in the third qualifying round last week and now they head into their clash with AZ knowing victory will secure a place in the group stage.

Celtic have made light work of finding the net lately with 16 goals in their last four games, and boss Ange Postecoglou will hope his men can maintain that streak.

AZ finished third in the Dutch top flight Eredivisie last season and will provide Celtic with a stern test across two legs.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v AZ Alkmaar on TV and online.

When is Celtic v AZ Alkmaar on TV?

Celtic v AZ Alkmaar will take place on Wednesday 18th August 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Celtic v AZ Alkmaar will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Celtic v AZ Alkmaar on?

Unfortunately this game has not been selected for live broadcast on TV but further rounds of the competition will be shown on BT Sport.

How to live stream Celtic v AZ Alkmaar online

Currently, the only live coverage of the game will be audio commentary via Celtic TV but hope remains that a deal can be struck at the last minute to screen the game.

Fans were made to wait for TV details about their previous round clash with Jablonec before BBC announced they were showing the home game live on their platforms, while the away leg was broadcast by Celtic TV on a pay-per-view basis.

Supporters will hope a similar arrangement can be made for this one.

Celtic v AZ Alkmaar team news

Celtic predicted XI: TBC

AZ Alkmaar predicted XI: TBC

Celtic v AZ Alkmaar odds

bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Celtic (11/10) Draw (5/2) AZ Alkmaar (12/5)*

Our prediction: Celtic v AZ Alkmaar

Celtic haven’t started the season in airtight fashion having kept just two clean sheets in their seven competitive games so far, though they have scored a raft of goals so far.

Celtic have gone out of European competitions at the hands of far lesser opponents than AZ Alkmaar.

This is a tough test for the Bhoys and they would do well to come through it on equal terms.

Our prediction: Celtic 1-2 AZ Alkmaar (12/1 at bet365)

