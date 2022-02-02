Hosts Cameroon will be determined to reach the final on home soil. They will be backed by legions of fans in the stands.

Cameroon and Egypt go head-to-head in the biggest match of the Africa Cup of Nations so far.

However, Liverpool megastar Mohamed Salah will be set on spoiling the party as he aims to drag Egypt to their first trophy since 2010.

Egypt are the most successful team in AFCON history with seven titles to their name. They failed to add to their tally in 2017 when they lost the final to Cameroon.

The host nation have enjoyed fairly smooth sailing through the rounds so far and head into this one as marginal favourites.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Cameroon v Egypt on TV and online.

When is Cameroon v Egypt?

Cameroon v Egypt will take place on Thursday 3rd February 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Cameroon v Egypt will kick off at 4:30pm.

The other Africa Cup of Nations semi-final takes place on Wednesday evening between Burkina Faso and Senegal.

What TV channel is Cameroon v Egypt on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Mix from 6:55pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Cameroon v Egypt online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Cameroon v Egypt team news

Cameroon predicted XI: Onana; Mbaizo, Castelletto, Ngadeu, Tolo, Gouet, Ekambi, Hongla, Anguissa, Ngamaleu, Aboubakar

Egypt predicted XI: Sobhi, Kamal, Ashraf, Abdelmonem, Fotouh, Soleya, Elneny, Trezeguet, Salah, Mohamed, Marmoush

Cameroon v Egypt odds

Our prediction: Cameroon v Egypt

Cameroon have looked competent without excelling in the AFCON so far. They face their toughest challenge here.

Salah had failed to ignite in the competition until scoring and recording an assist in the last encounter with Morocco.

He will need a similar performance here, as without him Egypt have looked tepid at best. Cameroon are the favourites.

Our prediction: Cameroon 1-0 Egypt (9/2 at bet365)

