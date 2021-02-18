What channel is Burnley v West Brom Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Burnley will hope to put further distance between them and the bottom three when they face West Brom on Saturday – three days after their clash with lowly Fulham.

The Clarets have pulled away from the drop zone in recent weeks and a win here would certainly aid their growing hopes of survival for another season.

West Brom, meanwhile, seem to be running out of Premier League fixtures to turn their campaign around, although the 1-1 draw with Manchester United last time out will have served as a confidence boost.

These sides drew 0-0 when they last met in October – a game that yielded just 10 shots on target.

And a draw would not particularly help the Baggies as they remain 12 points from safety at this stage of the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v West Brom on TV and online.

When is Burnley v West Brom on TV?

Burnley v West Brom will take place on Saturday 20th February 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v West Brom will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v Everton, which kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday

What TV channel is Burnley v West Brom on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 2:45pm.

How to live stream Burnley v West Brom online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Burnley v West Brom team news

Burnley: Sean Dyche has a number of minor concerns ahead of the game with up to seven players doubtful for the game.

One player who will return to contention is Ben Mee, who Dyche confirmed is ready to make a comeback, while Charlie Taylor featured midweek to complete his return. Robbie Brady, Chris Wood and Johann Gudmundsson are among the players expected to miss out.

West Brom: Grady Diangana is the only injury concern for Sam Allardyce and the playmaker is rated 50/50 to be available on Sunday.

In fact, the boss could name the same XI that drew with United last weekend, although Jake Livermore and Matt Phillips will both push for starts.

Burnley v West Brom odds

Our prediction: Burnley v West Brom

Burnley have enjoyed a strong winter to edge away from the drop zone and can afford to grind out a draw here, so don’t be surprised if Dyche keeps things tight.

Indeed, the impetus will be on West Brom to come forward. Mbaye Diagne impressed with a goal in the draw against United and Allardyce will need the same dedicated performance again to combat Burnley’s robust defence.

Even if West Brom do play to their best on Saturday this game should go Burnley’s way. The Clarets will look to command things on their home turf and should be ahead by the break.

Our prediction: Burnley 2-0 West Brom (17/2 at bet365)

