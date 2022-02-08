The Red Devils were defeated by Championship side Middlesbrough on penalties at the weekend and faced renewed criticism over their underwhelming season to date.

Manchester United are under siege once more as they return to the Premier League TV schedule with a clash against Burnley.

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick is under pressure to deliver between now and May with a finish in the top four still achievable.

Burnley are yet to get going in 2021/22 so far with just one victory all season.

Sean Dyche will see an opportunity to frustrate United this evening as he wrestles to pick up points from anywhere and everywhere following the winter break.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Burnley v Man Utd?

Burnley v Man Utd will take place on Tuesday 8th February 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v Man Utd will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Liverpool v Leicester on Thursday evening.

What TV channel is Burnley v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Burnley v Man Utd online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Burnley v Man Utd team news

Burnley predicted XI: Pope; Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; McNeil, Westwood, Brownhill, Cornet; Rodriguez, Weghorst

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; Rashford, Fernandes, Elanga; Ronaldo

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Burnley v Man Utd odds

Our prediction: Burnley v Man Utd

United simply need to deliver here. It's been an incredibly testing time for Rangnick and his squad. Anything less than victory here would compound the scrutiny.

Cristiano Ronaldo will lead the line, while Jadon Sancho enjoyed several bright moments against Boro and will be desperate to convert flashes of magic into consistent brilliance.

Burnley will stifle United. It could be a tough, long evening for the visitors, but they have enough to scrape by without looking particularly pretty.

Our prediction: Burnley 0-1 Man Utd (13/2 at bet365)

