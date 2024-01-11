Rob Edwards's side may have finished some 21 points behind Burnley last term but they've been the better of the two in the Premier League and look the more likely to stay up – sitting just a point adrift of safety in 18th, with a game in hand, after recent wins against Newcastle and Sheffield United.

The Clarets, four points back from Friday's visitors, came away with all three points when the pair met in the reverse fixture at Kenilworth Road and could do with a repeat performance and result as they're on a tough run of fixtures – having played Liverpool and Aston Villa in their last two games and with Man City, Fulham, Liverpool, and Arsenal to come in their next four.

Brought forward three days as a result of Luton's FA Cup replay next week, Friday evening's game promises to be a contest that sees both sides giving everything in a bid to help keep their Premier League dreams alive.

When is Burnley v Luton?

Burnley v Luton will take place on Friday 12th January 2023.

Burnley v Luton kick-off time

Burnley v Luton will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Burnley v Luton on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Burnley v Luton online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Burnley v Luton on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

How to watch Burnley v Luton in the USA

You can watch Burnley v Luton live on FuboTV at 2:45pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

