What channel is Burnley v Leeds Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leeds will hope to step up their form when they face Burnley in a clash on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend.

Advertisement

Marcelo Bielsa’s men were blown away 5-1 by fierce rivals Manchester United on the opening day, before leaking goals in a 2-2 draw with Everton last time out.

Leeds will harbour hopes of cracking the European places in the coming seasons and know that consistently defeating the likes of Burnley will be essential on their path to the ‘next level’.

Burnley lost both of their opening games – to Brighton and Liverpool – but recorded a penalty shootout victory following a drab goalless draw at Newcastle on Wednesday night.

The Clarets will hope to tighten up in the coming games and while they are typically slow-starters, Sean Dyche will want them to turn Turf Moor into a fortress sooner rather than later.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Leeds on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Burnley v Leeds on TV?

Burnley v Leeds will take place on Sunday 29th August 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v Leeds will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Liverpool v Chelsea at 5:30pm on Saturday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Burnley v Leeds on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Burnley v Leeds online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Burnley v Leeds team news

Burnley predicted XI: TBC

Leeds predicted XI: TBC

Burnley v Leeds odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Burnley (21/10) Draw (5/2) Leeds (6/5)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Burnley v Leeds

What are the certainties in life? Ah yes, death, taxes and Burnley starting Premier League campaigns in dire form. They’ve been here before, they will be here again – this is the Burnley way.

They will go back to basics against Leeds in a bid to keep a clean sheet, but Bielsa’s boys will see this as a big opportunity to show what they can do in 2021/22.

Leeds won’t mind how they get the job done, as long as they leave Turf Moor with a point or more.

Our prediction: Burnley 0-1 Leeds (9/1 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.