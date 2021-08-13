What channel is Burnley v Brighton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Burnley begin their campaign hoping for another solid season of steady progression when they face Brighton at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Advertisement

Sean Dyche has once again been forced to spend little and extract a lot from his crop of homegrown players with fresh youthful impetus preferred by the board to spending big on extravagant signings.

Dwight McNeil will be relied upon to provide attacking flair in a team whose first aim is always to remain solid against a Brighton team with loftier ambitions.

The Seagulls have floated on the edge of the abyss for several seasons but in Graham Potter they boast managerial hot property who is keen to build on his blossoming reputation.

Signings have also been slow through the doors on the south coast, but Brighton will hope their regular crop can step up and deliver clinical performances to dispatch teams expected to be around them in the table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Brighton on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more Premier League features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

When is Burnley v Brighton on TV?

Burnley v Brighton will take place on Saturday 14th August 2021.

Check out our Premier League TV schedule and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v Brighton will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Tottenham v Man City at 4:30pm on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Burnley v Brighton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Burnley v Brighton online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Burnley v Brighton team news

Burnley predicted XI: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Brownhill, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Wood, Vydra.

Brighton predicted XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; Mwepu, Groß, Bissouma, March; Lallana, Mac Allister; Connolly.

Burnley v Brighton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Burnley (21/10) Draw (21/10) Brighton (29/20)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Burnley v Brighton

Brighton’s main hope is Potter. He is the man tasked with transforming an average squad into a team that can flirt with the top half.

He has not been backed with major signings, so don’t expect a revolution on the south coast, but Brighton’s infamous xG rating from last season showed they do create plenty of good chances and just need an extra clinical edge to start taking them.

Both teams may need a little time to settle into a rhythm so expect a fairly sedate encounter.

Our prediction: Burnley 1-1 Brighton (11/2 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.