What channel is Burnley v Arsenal Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal, what are you made of? It’s a turbulent time for the Gunners and fans will demand big improvements, starting right now against Burnley as the Premier League returns this weekend.

Advertisement

Mikel Arteta’s side linger in 16th place after losing their opening three games with a -9 goal difference and without scoring.

Arsenal defeated Norwich 1-0 at the Emirates last weekend but that is hardly a convincing margin of victory against the rock-bottom Canaries.

Burnley are renowned for their gutsy, compact style and will aim to make life a nightmare for the Gunners at Turf Moor.

Sean Dyche – who has just signed a new contract until 2025 – has overseen another sluggish start to the campaign with Burnley, but they’re used to that. He will now hope to kick on and stick the Clarets’ first win on the board.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Arsenal on TV and online. Plus check out our comprehensive guide to the Premier League TV schedule.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Burnley v Arsenal?

Burnley v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 18th September 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v Arsenal will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Tottenham v Chelsea at 4:30pm on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Burnley v Arsenal on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Burnley v Arsenal online

This game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Burnley v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to exclusive live coverage of Burnley v Arsenal on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Fans can either tune in via their radio, online via the BBC website or via the BBC Sounds app.

Burnley v Arsenal team news

Burnley predicted XI: Pope; Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Cornet; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Wood, Barnes

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Burnley v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Burnley (11/4) Draw (5/2) Arsenal (1/1)*.

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Burnley v Arsenal

Burnley are a rock and Arsenal are in a hard place. Dyche’s men haven’t reached their potential yet, but they’re always capable of digging deep to frustrate opponents.

If they can produce a class Dyche display, Arsenal’s stuttering, pensive attacking forces simply won’t find a way through.

Arteta needs to win games like these to stand any chance of keeping his job into 2022, but many have lost confidence in his ability to guide the Gunners back into form.

Our prediction: Burnley 0-0 Arsenal (17/2 at bet365).

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.