Confidence certainly won't be a problem for Mikel Arteta's side, who have won four on the bounce in the league and secured a 3-1 victory in the reverse fixture in November.

Things are starting to look seriously worrying for Burnley as, despite some promising recent performances, they're six points from safety and winless since 2023.

Vincent Kompany believes his team have it in them to shock their visitors but the stats say otherwise, as the Clarets haven't won a point against any of the Premier League's top 11 sides all season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Burnley v Arsenal?

Burnley v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 17th February 2024.

Burnley v Arsenal kick-off time

Burnley v Arsenal will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Burnley v Arsenal on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is Burnley v Arsenal available to live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Burnley v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Burnley v Arsenal in the USA

You can watch Burnley v Arsenal live on FuboTV at 9am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Burnley v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Burnley (17/2) Draw (17/4) Arsenal (1/3)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

