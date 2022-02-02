Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane will be determined to make the most of this opportunity to go all the way.

The Africa Cup of Nations is boiling up to a thrilling conclusion as Burkina Faso and Senegal clash in the semi-finals this week.

He is Senegal's brightest hope as they aim to reach the final in back-to-back tournaments. They were defeated finalists in 2019.

Burkina Faso were defeated finalists in 2013, but they don't boast the same pedigree on the global stage as their opponents this evening.

The winner will face the victory of hosts Cameroon and Mo Salah's Egypt, to be contested in the second semi-final.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burkina Faso v Senegal on TV and online.

When is Burkina Faso v Senegal?

Burkina Faso v Senegal will take place on Wednesday 2nd February 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Burkina Faso v Senegal will kick off at 7pm.

The other Africa Cup of Nations semi-final takes place on Thursday evening between Cameroon and Egypt.

What TV channel is Burkina Faso v Senegal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Mix from 6:55pm.

How to live stream Burkina Faso v Senegal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Burkina Faso v Senegal team news

Burkina Faso predicted XI: Koffi; Kabore, Ouattara, Tapsoba, Yago; Guira, Toure; Sangare, Bayala, Bande; Traore

Senegal predicted XI: Mendy; Sarr, Koulibaly, Diallo, Ciss; Kouyate, Mendy, Gueye; Sarr, Djedhiou, Mane

Burkina Faso v Senegal odds

Our prediction: Burkina Faso v Senegal

Senegal are the favourites here. They boast a superb defensive record in the tournament with four clean sheets in five matches.

Their only goal conceded came in the quarter-finals during a 3-1 win over Equatorial Guinea.

Goals failed to flow for Senegal in the group stages, but they've found their feet with five strikes in two knockout matches and should get the job done here.

Our prediction: Burkina Faso 0-2 Senegal (6/1 at bet365)

