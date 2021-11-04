What channel is Brondby v Rangers Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Rangers continue their Europa League fixtures on TV with a trip to face Brondby after securing a massive victory in the reverse fixture.

Goals from Leon Balogun and Kemar Roofe secured a 2-0 win that puts the Gers back in contention for qualification.

A second victory over the Danes would see Rangers spring into second place in Group A before table-toppers Lyon face Sparta Prague.

Rangers haven’t been involved in particularly high-scoring affairs so far in the competition with just five goals in their three matches to date. Expect another tight affair in Denmark.

Brondby are rooted to the bottom of the group with two defeats and a draw against Sparta Prague to their name. Anything less than a win would effectively eject them from the competition.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brondby v Rangers on TV and online.

When is Brondby v Rangers?

Brondby v Rangers will take place on Thursday 4th November 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Brondby v Rangers will kick off at 5:45pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week, plus Tottenham v Vitesse in the Europa Conference League.

What TV channel is Brondby v Rangers on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 5:15pm.

How to live stream Brondby v Rangers online

Brondby v Rangers team news

Brondby predicted XI: Mikkelsen; Mensah, Tshiembe, Maxso, Bruus; Divkovic, Frendrup, Radosevic, Cappis; Hedlund, Divkovic

Rangers predicted XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Barisic, Balogun, Bassey; Davis, Lundstram, Aribo; Roofe, Hagi, Morelos

Brondby v Rangers odds

bet365 odds: Brondby (31/10) Draw (11/4) Rangers (5/6)

Our prediction: Brondby v Rangers

Don’t expect anything too pretty from Steven Gerrard’s men. Points are all that matter at this stage of the tournament.

He won’t need to remind his team of the significance of three points tonight. It would effectively put them in the driving seat ahead of a crucial showdown at home to Sparta Prague.

Rangers have come from behind in each of their last three matches to claim seven points out of nine, proving their battling spirit, though Gerrard will be eager to draw first blood here.

Our prediction: Brondby 0-1 Rangers (7/1 at bet365)

