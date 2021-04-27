What channel is Brighton v Leeds Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Brighton will be hoping to put further distance between themselves and the relegation zone when they host Leeds this weekend.

The Seagulls head into the latest round of Premier League fixtures on the back of a disappointing defeat to Sheffield United, leaving them seven points clear of the bottom three.

A win over Marcelo Bielsa’s men could just ensure Brighton’s place in the division for another year, with Fulham making the short trip to Chelsea later that evening.

As for the visitors, Leeds are in ninth place after a brilliant first campaign back in the top flight. They’re currently ahead of Arsenal and Aston Villa by a few points and will need a couple more wins to guarantee a top-half finish.

Last time out, the Yorkshire side drew 1-1 with Man Utd and are unbeaten in six league matches, a run that includes games against Chelsea, Man City and Liverpool.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Leeds on TV?

Brighton v Leeds will take place on Saturday 1st May 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Leeds will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man Utd v Liverpool, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Brighton v Leeds on?

Unfortunately this game will not be broadcast live on any TV channels in the UK.

However, the game is being shown live online. See below for more details.

You will be able to catch up with all the highlights on Match of the Day.

How to live stream Brighton v Leeds online

You can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon’s Premier League coverage will be available to stream for free on the Amazon Prime website and app, without having to pay for a subscription.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as the Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Brighton v Leeds team news

Brighton: Ben White is expected to return to the side after he missed the weekend defeat by Sheffield United though suspension.

Percy Tau could be available for Graham Potter, but long-term absentees Tariq Lamptey and Solly March are still missing.

Leeds: Helder Costa is a doubt after picking up an injury against Man Utd last time out, while there is also uncertainty surrounding the fitness of Raphina and Rodrigo.

Liam Cooper is a certainty to miss out however, as he continues to serve his suspension for the red card he received against Man City.

Brighton v Leeds odds

