Roberto De Zerbi's team are also looking to put right a three-game winless run in the league as their draw against Liverpool was bookended by a 6-1 hammering at Aston Villa and a 2-1 loss to Man City.

The Cottagers represent a step down in quality on that trio. They tasted defeat themselves in their first game after the October international break, beaten 2-0 by Tottenham on Monday, and despite a healthy league position, have not yet been convincing in 2023/24 after a disappointing summer transfer window.

Fulham retain full faith in Silva, though, and handed the Portuguese coach a new contract this week. He'd no doubt love to repay that move with another win on the South Coast.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Fulham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Brighton v Fulham?

Brighton v Fulham will take place on Sunday 29th October 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brighton v Fulham kick-off time

Brighton v Fulham will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v Fulham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Brighton v Fulham live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Brighton v Fulham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Sussex.

BBC Radio Sussex is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages - local restrictions will apply. You can also listen to BBC Radio Sussex via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Brighton v Fulham in the USA

You can watch Brighton v Fulham live on Peacock at 10am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Brighton v Fulham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Brighton (8/15) Draw (16/5) Fulham (19/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

More like this

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.