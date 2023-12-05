Roberto De Zerbi's men have won just one of their last eight top flight encounters, and have failed to keep a clean sheet in the Premier League this season.

That will be music to Brentford's ears as they aim to crack into the top half of the table and compete with Brighton for a place on the outskirts of the European hunt.

The Bees have won four of their last six, suffering defeats to Liverpool and Arsenal in that time. Thomas Frank will see an opportunity to take a bite out of a rival on the south coast this week.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Brentford on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Brighton v Brentford?

Brighton v Brentford will take place on Wednesday 6th December 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brighton v Brentford kick-off time

Brighton v Brentford will kick off at 7:30pm.

How to live stream Brighton v Brentford online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch all 20 Premier League matches on the platform in December for free, or tune in for documentaries such as All or Nothing: Arsenal or Rooney, plus many more on the platform.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month – or £95 per year – and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

What TV channel is Brighton v Brentford on?

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Listen to Brighton v Brentford on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Sussex locally.

BBC Radio Sussex is available on 104.5 FM (East and Mid Sussex), 104.8 FM (West Sussex), 95.3 FM (Brighton and Worthing), 95.0 FM (Newhaven), 95.1 FM (Horsham) & DAB digital (along South Coast from Bexhill to Bognor Regis). Commentary will not be available online unless paid for via the club website of one of the teams involved.

How to watch Brighton v Brentford in the USA

You can watch Brighton v Brentford live on Peacock at 2:30pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Brighton v Brentford odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Brighton (10/11) Draw (14/5) Brentford (11/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.