What channel is Brighton v Aston Villa Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Brighton pulled off a surprise 2-1 win at Villa Park when they met Aston Villa back in November and the Seagulls will be wary of a reaction from Dean Smith’s side on Saturday.

The south coast club has pulled away from the relegation zone in recent weeks thanks to a run of five Premier League fixtures without defeat.

A home win here could see them pull as much as 13 points clear of the drop and almost certainly guarantee their Premier League status for another season.

But Villa are unlikely to lie down and take defeat here, with Smith’s men seeking a European qualification spot before the campaign is out.

Villa’s form has been erratic of late but they will hope to secure a first back-to-back victory in the league since before Christmas when they rock up at the Amex Stadium.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Aston Villa on TV?

Brighton v Aston Villa will take place on Saturday 13th February 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Aston Villa will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Leeds, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Brighton v Aston Villa on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:45pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Brighton v Aston Villa online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Brighton v Aston Villa team news

Brighton: This game comes around a week too soon for Tariq Lamptey, Davy Propper and Alireza Jahanbakhsh to recover from injury. However, Adam Webster might be fit following an ankle problem.

Jason Steele could also make the bench after being an unplayed sub in midweek, but Florin Andone and Solomon March are definitely out.

Aston Villa: There are no fresh injuries for Villa, who will have long-term absentees Wesley Moraes and Kortney Hause out.

Smith could therefore keep the same XI that bet Arsenal 1-0 last Saturday.

Brighton v Aston Villa odds

Our prediction: Brighton v Aston Villa

Brighton have enjoyed a resurgence in recent weeks despite suffering a raft of injuries and are good for at least a draw here on Saturday.

Villa’s form has blown hot and cold recently, with Smith struggling to inject some consistency into this troops.

A draw would probably suit the visitors here too. The likes of Ollie Watkins and Jack Grealish could turn the game in an instant, but Brighton will look to command from the back and secure a point.

Our prediction: Brighton 1-1 Aston Villa (6/1 at bet365)

