What channel is Brighton v Arsenal Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal appear to have turned a corner ahead of this weekend’s Premier League TV schedule where they take on high-flying Brighton at the AMEX Stadium.

The Gunners defeated arch-rivals Tottenham 3-0 at a buzzing Emirates Stadium on Sunday to mark a drastic upturn in form.

Mikel Arteta’s men lost their opening three games of the season, but have turned things around to win three in a row, though two of those victories were 1-0 wins over teams in the relegation zone.

Brighton had a shot at going top of the Premier League when they faced rivals Crystal Palace on Monday Night Football. They missed out on top spot but the fans will hardly mind as they got to celebrate a stunning 95th-minute equaliser from Neal Maupay.

Graham Potter’s men have only lost once in the Premier League this term. They sit sixth, locked on 13 points with five other teams and only a point behind Liverpool at the summit.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Arsenal?

Brighton v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 2nd October 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Arsenal will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Liverpool v Man City on Sunday.

What TV channel is Brighton v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Brighton v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Brighton v Arsenal team news

Brighton predicted XI: Sanchez; Dunk, Duffy, Burn; Veltman, Bissouma, Gross, Cucurella; Trossard, Connolly; Maupay

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Lokonga, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang

Brighton v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Brighton (21/10) Draw (9/4) Arsenal (11/8)*.

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Brighton v Arsenal

Brighton return to the AMEX in fine spirit and with little to fear against any team in the league right now.

Arsenal were clinical against Tottenham, but the result felt more like a consequence of Spurs’ rank incompetence than any excellent play on Arsenal’s part. That’s not to belittle the Gunners’ achievements on Sunday as they still turned up and looked sharper than at any point this season.

Expect a very tight affair. Brighton have looked more impressive in terms of their general play this season, but Arsenal’s stars have a taste for blood now and the worst of their troubles appear to be over.

Our prediction: Brighton 1-1 Arsenal (11/2 at bet365).

