Ivan Toney was at the double as the Bees secured a famous victory against Manchester City in the final weekend before the season hit the pause button to leave his team sitting 10th in the table.

Brentford will hope to pick up where they left off when they host Tottenham in the first Premier League match since the World Cup.

Tottenham could make the short trip to the Brentford Community Stadium without a number of first-team regulars including World Cup finalists Hugo Lloris and Cristian Romero, while Richarlison and Rodrigo Bentancur sustained injuries in Qatar.

Harry Kane, however, will hope to put his World Cup penalty miss against France firmly in the past by leading Spurs to all three points in the London derby.

Despite a mixed set of results before the month-long break, Antonio Conte's team head into the second half of the season fourth in the Premier League table looking to seal Champions League qualification for the second year in a row.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Brentford v Tottenham?

Brentford v Tottenham will take place on Monday 26th December 2022.

Brentford v Tottenham kick-off time

Brentford v Tottenham will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Brentford v Tottenham on?

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 12pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch all of the Premier League action with the trial, or tune in for documentaries such as All or Nothing: Arsenal or Rooney, plus many more coming to the platform in 2023.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month – or £95 per year – and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

How to live stream Brentford v Tottenham online

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Brentford v Tottenham referee

The referee for Brentford v Tottenham has been confirmed as David Coote.

Brentford v Tottenham team news

Brentford predicted line-up: Raya; Jorgensen, Pinnock, Mee; Roerslev, Onyeka, Janelt, Jensen, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney

Tottenham predicted line-up: Forster; Sanchez, Lenglet, Davies; Royal, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon; Son, Kane, Kulusevski

Brentford v Tottenham prediction

