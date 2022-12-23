Spurs are currently fourth in the table. However, their form dipped before the tournament in Qatar. Antonio Conte's men lost three of their last five games, meaning they're only three points clear of Manchester United in fifth.

Brentford and Tottenham kick off the return of Premier League action on Boxing Day following the World Cup break.

Tottenham star man Harry Kane will be desperate to bounce back from his World Cup heartache and kick on with Spurs for the remainder of the season.

Brentford, meanwhile, are tenth in the league after their stunning 2-1 win at Manchester City last month, with Ivan Toney netting a brace to stun the Premier League champions at the Etihad.

The Bees have lost just once at home this season and Thomas Frank's men will be hopeful of securing three points against Spurs.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Tottenham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Brentford v Tottenham?

Brentford v Tottenham will kick off at 12:30pm on Monday 26th December 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brentford v Tottenham team news

Brentford predicted XI: Raya; Jorgensen, Pinnock, Mee; Roerslev, Onyeka, Janelt, Jensen, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney.

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Dier, Lenglet, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Son, Kulusevski, Kane.

Brentford v Tottenham prediction

While the Premier League table suggests Tottenham should win, Brentford have impressed this season and their home form is solid.

It might take a while for both teams to get going following the World Cup break, so we could see a draw.

Our prediction: Brentford 1-1 Tottenham (13/2 at bet365)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Brentford v Tottenham odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Brentford (3/1) Draw (11/4) Tottenham (17/20)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.