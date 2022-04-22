Spurs' slip-up against Brighton last weekend has not yet cost them fourth place but with Arsenal hosting Manchester United in the lunchtime kick-off, they could lose it ahead of kick-off.

Antonio Conte will want to see a reaction from his Tottenham players when they face Brentford as part of Saturday's Premier League TV schedule .

They'll be keeping a close eye on proceedings at The Emirates but it would be foolish not to pay Brentford the respect they deserve.

Thomas Frank's side have beaten Arsenal, Chelsea, and West Ham United (twice) already this season and will be looking to add Spurs to their list of London scalps.

The Bees are finishing the season with a flourish, having won five of their last six games, and could climb into the top half of the table with another victory.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Brentford v Tottenham?

Brentford v Tottenham will take place on Saturday 23rd April 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Brentford v Tottenham will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Man Utd.

What TV channel is Brentford v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

How to live stream Brentford v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Brentford v Tottenham team news

Brentford predicted XI: Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Sørensen, Henry; Janelt, Nørgaard, Eriksen; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Royal, Bentancur, Højbjerg, Reguilon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Brentford v Tottenham odds

Our prediction: Brentford v Tottenham

Tottenham can limit the damage of last weekend's defeat to Brighton by picking up all three points against Brentford but anything less than a win could see them surrender their advantage in the race for the top four.

Conte's side will have to be much better than they were against the Seagulls because the Bees are in a rich vein of form at the moment and we know they're more than capable of taking points off big teams.

But having failed to fire on Saturday, you'd back Harry Kane and Son Heung-min to do the business and they could prove the difference makers.

Our prediction: Brentford 1-3 Tottenham (16/1 at bet365)

