What channel is Brentford v Man Utd Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United face a nervous wait to see whether their clash against Brentford – which should kick off the midweek Premier League TV schedule – will go ahead.

The Red Devils have suffered a COVID outbreak around their training ground in recent days with major question marks raised over their participation in this one.

If it does go ahead, Ralf Rangnick will hope to build on a solid, if unspectacular, start to life with United.

His side will leap into fourth place for at least a short while if they play and topple Thomas Frank’s side on Tuesday evening.

Brentford’s season has been a mixed bag so far with a bright early start then free-fall run of form middling out with the Bees in 10th.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Brentford v Man Utd?

Brentford v Man Utd will take place on Tuesday 14th December 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Brentford v Man Utd will kick off at 7:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Liverpool v Newcastle on Thursday night.

What TV channel is Brentford v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 6:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Brentford v Man Utd online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Brentford v Man Utd team news

Brentford predicted XI: Fernandez; Goode, Jansson, Janelt; Roerslev, Onyeka, Norgaard, Baptiste, Henry; Mbuemo, Canos.

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo, Greenwood.

Brentford v Man Utd odds

Our prediction: Brentford v Man Utd

United have David De Gea to thank for their recent defensive successes, but it’s certainly no bad thing to have your No.1 goalkeeper raising his game in a crucial period.

Rangnick will be encouraged by Mason Greenwood’s recent form, while Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho have shown flashes of breaking out of their ruts.

Brentford are a nice team to watch, they know how to find the net, but they also don’t know how to keep clean sheets. Expect goals in this one, and the balance to tilt in United’s favour.

Our prediction: Brentford 1-2 Man Utd (17/2 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.