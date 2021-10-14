What channel is Brentford v Chelsea Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea head into the return of the Premier League TV schedule at the top of the tree and will make the short trip to Brentford full of confidence.

The Blues boast a slim one-point gap at the top of the table, thanks mostly to their extraordinary resilience at the back which has seen them concede just three goals in seven matches.

Thomas Tuchel will expect raised performances from his attacking stars including German duo Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, but otherwise, it’s been a textbook start from Chelsea in 2021/22.

Four miles away from Stamford Bridge, Brentford have been flourishing in the top flight. They sit seventh in the table following a terrific run of form that has seen them lose just one of their seven games to date.

Thomas Frank’s men have been both resilient at the back and clinical up front, and troubled Liverpool to the point of a 3-3 draw in their last home outing.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Brentford v Chelsea?

Brentford v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 16th October 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Brentford v Chelsea will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Newcastle v Tottenham at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Brentford v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Brentford v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Brentford v Chelsea team news

Brentford predicted XI: Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock; Canos, Onyeka, Norgaard, Jensen, Henry; Mbuemo, Toney.

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Rudiger, Christensen, Chalobah; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Mount, Lukaku, Werner.

Brentford v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Brentford (11/2) Draw (14/5) Chelsea (4/7)*.

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Brentford v Chelsea

Brentford won’t fear anyone. They have no reason to. They have defeated Arsenal and West Ham, and picked up that gutsy draw with Liverpool.

If 36 points is a typical cut-off point for relegation, they’re a third of the way there with more than three quarters of the season to play. The pressure is off their shoulders.

Chelsea will not have an easy game here, especially given that many of their squad members could be weary from long-distance international breaks. The Blues have enough to win, but this could be a brilliant, close encounter.

Our prediction: Brentford 1-2 Chelsea (17/2 at bet365).

