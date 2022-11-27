Richarlison was at the double as the Selecao sauntered past Serbia in their opening Group G fixture, while Switzerland got the better of Cameroon thanks to Breel Embolo's second-half strike.

Brazil and Switzerland put their perfect starts to the World Cup on the line when they meet on Monday afternoon.

World Cup favourites Brazil are sweating on Neymar's fitness after the PSG superstar was substituted with a sprained ankle last Thursday and he will miss the rest of the group stage.

Tite, the head coach, has plenty of attacking options in reserve, however, including Arsenal duo Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli.

Brazil and Switzerland met at the last World Cup in the group stage with the two teams playing out a 1-1 draw.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brazil v Switzerland on TV and online.

When is Brazil v Switzerland?

Brazil v Switzerland will kick off at 4pm on Monday 28th November 2022.

Brazil v Switzerland team news

Brazil predicted line-up: Alisson; Militao, Marquinhos, Silva, Sandro; Paqueta, Casemiro; Raphina, Jesus, Junior; Richarlison

Switzerland predicted line-up: Sommer; Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas; Embolo

Brazil v Switzerland prediction

Switzerland looked solid without being spectacular against Cameroon but will find themselves on the back foot against Brazil. It's doubtful that they have the players to successfully adopt counter-attacking tactics so damage limitation is probably the aim of the game.

The absence of Neymar is a concern of Brazil but Tite has plenty of attacking options in his squad to step in. A repeat of their win over Serbia is a likely outcome.

Our prediction: Brazil 2-0 Switzerland (13/2 at bet365)

Brazil v Switzerland odds

