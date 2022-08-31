The Cherries sacked their boss this week due to apparent friction behind the scenes with regards to a lack of transfer activity, not strictly due to the club's poor start to the season.

Bournemouth begin life after Scott Parker with the visit of Wolves on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

Parker has publicly complained about his club's dealings this summer on multiple occasions, including after Bournemouth's 9-0 defeat to Liverpool at the weekend.

Wolves are one of three sides without a win to their name so far in 2022/23, joining Leicester City and Everton in that unenviable list.

Bruno Lage's men have produced neat football without threatening often so far this term and will hope to exploit Bournemouth's situation here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Bournemouth v Wolves?

Bournemouth v Wolves will take place on Wednesday 31st August 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Bournemouth v Wolves will kick off at 7:30pm.

There's a full round of Premier League on BT Sport this week with all 20 teams in action, including Leicester v Manchester United on Thursday.

Bournemouth v Wolves team news

Bournemouth predicted XI: Travers; Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Zemura; Cook, Lerma, Billing; Christie, Solanke, Tavernier.

Wolves predicted XI: Sa; Jonny, Collins, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Dendoncker, Neves, Nunes; Podence, Jimenez, Neto.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v Wolves on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 5 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £9 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Bournemouth v Wolves online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Bournemouth v Wolves odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Bournemouth (5/2) Draw (23/10) Wolves (23/20)*

Our prediction: Bournemouth v Wolves

Bournemouth's start to life back in the Premier League has been far from a smooth one, having faced – and lost to – Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool in their last three matches. They face a massive uphill battle to salvage their season, even at this early stage, and games like this are crucial. Parker may have been able to grind out a result here like he did against Aston Villa on the opening day, but Wolves should exploit the situation.

Our prediction: Bournemouth 0-1 Wolves (13/2 at bet365)

