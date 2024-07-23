The fixture, which marks the first anniversary of Trevor Francis's passing, should feature a string of new faces - as Rangers boss Philippe Clement has been busy rebuilding his squad ahead of his first full campaign in the Ibrox dugout, while Birmingham have also splashed the cash in the transfer market.

Despite being relegated to the third tier of English football, the Blues have forked out bumper fees for a number of high-profile arrivals, including Austrian defender Christoph Klarer, Icelandic attacker Willum Þór Willumsson and last season's top scorer in League One, Alfie May.

Rookie Birmingham boss Chris Davies will be under pressure to return the club to the Championship at the first time of asking, but he has made an encouraging start in the dugout with two wins from three pre-season fixtures.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Birmingham v Rangers.

When is Birmingham v Rangers?

Birmingham v Rangers will take place on Wednesday 24th July 2024.

Birmingham v Rangers kick-off time

Birmingham v Rangers will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Birmingham v Rangers on?

Birmingham v Rangers will not be shown live on TV, but it will be available to watch live online.

How to live stream Birmingham v Rangers online

Fans in the UK will be able to tune in to Birmingham v Rangers on BluesTV and RangersTV.

You can buy a one-off pass to watch the match on BluesTV for £5.99.

You can also watch the match on RangersTV for £5.99 or buy a pass to catch Rangers' remaining pre-season games for £11.99.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

Birmingham v Rangers odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Birmingham (17/4) Draw (15/4) Rangers (21/50)*

