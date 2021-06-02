What channel is Belgium v Russia Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Belgium are seeking to claim their first ever international trophy this summer when their ‘Golden Generation’ takes to Euro 2020 as one of the favourites to win the tournament.

Boss Roberto Martinez has a wealth of talent at his disposal with the likes of Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Youri Tielemans in his squad.

Saturday sees Belgium come up against a Russia side that has so far been overlooked as possible candidates to win this tournament. Indeed, Russia are set to do battle with Denmark to claim the second spot in Group B, behind Belgium, and are not expected to trouble Martinez’s troops here.

Russia do have a form of advantage, however, with this clash being played in St Petersburg in front of around 34,000 fans. In fact, the Krestovsky Stadium will host seven Euro 2020 fixtures this summer.

Group B may slip under the radar but it’s certainly one to watch this June and Saturday’s encounter could be a firecracker.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Belgium v Russia on TV and online. Find our predictions for who will win Euro 2020 here.

When is Belgium v Russia on TV?

Belgium v Russia will take place on Saturday 12th June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

Belgium v Russia will kick off at 8pm.

Games throughout the group stage will kick off at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm in UK time, while the knockout rounds will occupy the latter two time slots.

What TV channel is Belgium v Russia on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Belgium v Russia online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Belgium v Russia team news

Belgium: De Bruyne suffered a fractured nose and eye socket in Manchester City’s Champions League final defeat to Chelsea two weekends ago and may not be risked here, despite him joining up with the squad.

Martinez will likely stick with his usual three-man defence and deploy Hazard behind Lukaku, with Dries Mertens potentially partnering the Real Madrid man. Tielemans and Leander Dendoncker are in line to start in midfield.

Russia: Boss Stanislav Cherchesov could match Belgium’s three-man defence but is also more likely to pack the midfield, so expect Aleksandr Golovin and Magomed Ozdoyev to attempt to marshal the centre ground.

Key striker Artem Dzyuba may be accompanied by Rifat Zhemaletdinov up top, although the Lokomotiv Moscow man could end up sitting deeper.

Belgium v Russia odds

Our prediction: Belgium v Russia

Having beaten Russia convincingly both home and away during Euro 2020 qualifying, it’s hard to see past Belgium winning this contest in style. Even without the injured De Bruyne they have the offensive arsenal to pin Russia back for a full 90 minutes here.

The hosts may, however, be buoyed by the presence of 34,000 fans and are likely to put up an early fight in St Petersburg.

But Belgium’s class will shine through as the game progresses and don’t be surprised if they edge ahead by a few goals in the second half.

Our prediction: Belgium 4-1 Russia (28/1 at bet365)

