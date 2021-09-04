What channel is Belarus v Wales World Cup qualifier on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Wales head into the latest of their World Cup qualifiers on TV against Belarus knowing that victory is crucial in this one to keep touch with the Group E leaders.

Belgium are walking away with the group title after winning three of their opening four games and scoring 17 goals in the process, while Czech Republic sit in second, four points clear of Wales.

Now it’s time for Rob Page’s men to play catch-up. They drew with Finland in a friendly clash earlier in the week, meaning they now have two games in hand over the Czechs.

The five-team group is smaller than most, meaning every game counts a little more, and victories against smaller nations are vital.

Page will hope the star talents among his squad can stand up to be counted against the minnows in a bid to reel in those above Wales in the current standings.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Belarus v Wales on TV and online.

When is Belarus v Wales on TV?

Belarus v Wales will take place on Sunday 5th September 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Belarus v Wales will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous World Cup qualifiers and international friendlies going on this week, and you can check out all of the home nations’ fixtures on our live football on TV guide.

What TV channel is Belarus v Wales on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 1:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Belarus v Wales online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Belarus v Wales team news

Belarus predicted XI: Chernik; Begunov, Rakhmanov, Shvetsov, Sachivko, Zolotov; Antilevski, Kilmovich, Korzun, Ebong; Lisakovich

Wales predicted XI: Ward; Mepham, Lawrence, Davies; Williams, Allen, Morrell, Norrington-Davies; James, Bale, Johnson

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Belarus v Wales odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Belarus (11/2) Draw (13/5) Wales (4/7).*

For all the latest World Cup qualifier odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

Our prediction: Belarus v Wales

Wales are not ferocious goalscorers, but they do make life difficult for most teams that cross their path. They are not easy to defeat.

Don’t expect free-flowing, attacking football regardless of the calibre of their opponents, but do expect an organised display.

Kieffer Moore’s absence makes finding the net a mildly trickier proposition, but the squad has enough talent going forward in the likes of Gareth Bale and Dan James to be clinical and record an expected victory.

Our prediction: Belarus 0-2 Wales (11/2 at bet365).

